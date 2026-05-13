Gary Washburn: Not Sold on Celtics Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Gary Washburn, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Kwani Lunis discuss the possibility of the Celtics acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. If the deal involves Jaylen Brown being dealt, is it worth it for the Celtics? Gary explains why he’s very concerned about a potential deal and things it might not be the smartest move for the Celtics to make a deal parting with the likes of Jaylen Brown for Giannis who has been bitten by the injury bug several times these last couple of seasons.

Watch Full episode: https://youtu.be/NPz_4KUZ44A

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