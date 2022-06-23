Gary Washburn: “The Derrick White deal has been a failure”

The hot takes were flowing on the latest episode of the A-list podcast.

Boston Globe contributor Gary Washburn joined A Sherrod Blakely and Kwani A Lunis to recap the NBA finals, and during the show Washburn let his feelings on White be known.

“The Derrick White deal, to me, has been a failure”

The Celtics traded for Derrick white at the deadline, giving up Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and their First Round pick for this year. Washburn questioned why the Celtics had to give up Richardson in the deal.

“Josh Richardson was hooping for this team,” Washburn said “I don’t know why they had to put them in that deal, I thought he was a dog, this team needs dogs.” His criticism of White continued: “Derrick came over, he shot 31% from 3, he scored 3 points total in the last 2 games of the series(against Golden State). It’s like ok if that’s the case, he best be a shutdown defender, eventually, the Warriors were switching everything to White because he couldn’t guard Andrew Wiggins”

Washburn does believe that White is a solid player, but to rely on him as a scorer is a tough sell. Washburn spoke of the rest of the bench and emphasized their lack of a pure scorer.

“Building a team is hard when dudes don’t live up to expectations” Washburn continued “Pritchard has done ok but he’s not that knockdown shooter… Grant(Williams) I think is a good player but he’s maxing his skillset. They got to upgrade the bench.”

