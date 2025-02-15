Gearing up for USA vs. Canada in 4 Nations | Bruins Beat

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan recap the latest in the Four Nations Tournament! The U.S. dominated Finland in a statement win, but what makes the event such a success? We break it all down, plus key matchups to watch in the highly anticipated USA-Canada showdown. Are we cool with Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand on the same line? And what other major storylines should fans keep an eye on?

