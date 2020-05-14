Gettin’ Down & Dirty with ODB

There’s never been anyone quite like her in Pro Wrestling… and that’s just the way she likes it. From OVW to TNA to the NWA, Jessie Kresa aka ODB has scratched, clawed and chugged her way into wrestling fan’s hearts all over the world, and now she’s hitting the road in an entirely different way… with her own food truck. Vickie chats with the “dirty” one about her one-of-a-kind wrestling career, her transition into entrepreneurship, and her dedication to return to her new business (with the encouragement and support of her wrestling friends and fans) after tragedy almost derailed her dreams. Buckle up, it’s gonna be a wild ride with Vickie and ODB!

