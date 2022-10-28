Getting up to speed on Celtics vs. new-look Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics get their first look at the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night as they head back to TD Garden for their fifth game of the 2022-23 NBA season, squaring off against Donovan Mitchell united with last season’s rookie phenom Evan Mobley and potentially, health allowing, Darius Garland.

With a changed supporting cast due to the Mitchell trade, it is unclear just how much of a challenge the Cavs are for Boston now, but it is clear they are a better team for the deal. Will the Celtics handle their business in the wake of a stinging loss to the Chicago Bulls, or encounter their first losing streak of the season?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast sat down with “Locked On Cavs” host and Fear The Sword editor Evan Dammerall to get a feel for the team Boston faces to kick off the weekend, with Dammerall delivering the goods on what we ought to expect.

Justin Quinn and Cameron Tabatabie also dig into the Bulls loss and the Jaylen Brown-Ye West controversy, the latter recorded before Brown’s mea culpa for his initial response.

