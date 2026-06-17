Giannis Antetokounmpo Latest | Garden Report on CLNS

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis and Bobby Manning on a LIVE Garden Report to discuss the latest Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown rumors. Gary reveals the Celtics are not actively shopping Brown. They also discuss Jaylen Brown and how he could respond to the constant offseason speculation. Plus ownership’s willingness to spend, and if the Celtics are still legitimate championship contenders.

00:00 Washburn: Celtics are not shopping Jaylen Brown

7:00 How will Jaylen Brown respond to offseason trade rumors?

14:00 Washburn on Jaylen’s extension

20:00 Giannis-Jaylen standstill

41:00 What last year a fluke? & Can Celtics contend w/Jays?

46:30 Will ownership spend?

52:00 Celtics are NOT a championship contender right now

1:02:00 Does Giannis compliment Tatum better than Brown?

1:11:00 More Super Chats

1:21 What can be learned from Knicks championship?

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