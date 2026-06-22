Giannis Antetokounmpo to Celtics Rumors Heat up | The Garden Report

Join CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning & Noa Dalzell as they go LIVE with instant reaction to the latest reports from the weekend surrounding the latest trade rumors between the Bucks and the Celtics involving Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the latest report being that the Celtics have a “real shot” to win race for Giannis in Jaylen Brown centric trade.

0:00 – Reaction to latest Giannis Trade Rumors

8:00 – Report: Bucks have high interest in Hugo Gonzalez

Do the #Celtics hold the most leverage in any trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo? “You have to recognize your leverage here…I don’t think the Celtics need Giannis. I think the Celtics want Giannis…The only team that’s screwed if this trade doesn’t go through is the Bucks. The… pic.twitter.com/NallIscJuc — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) June 22, 2026



12:00 – Giannis potential fit with Celtics

16:22 – Prizepicks

18:15 – Potential roster construction if Giannis is acquired

21:08 – Noa Dalzell reacts latest Giannis developments

31:50 – Heat looking for 3rd & 4th teams

33:15 – Should Celtics consider trading Hugo Gonzalez?

39:50 – If Giannis trade falls through, will Celtics trade Jaylen?

53:38 – Who will land Giannis?

Will the #Celtics land Giannis Antetokounmpo? “I think the Celtics are in the lead right now…I feel pretty good over the Celtics pulling this off.” @NoaDalzell “There’s no better way for them to solve that issue on their roster than this. The price is right.” @RealBobManning pic.twitter.com/QXIAXluaG6 — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) June 22, 2026



59:07 – How will Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown potentially being traded

.@RealBobManning weighs in on how #Celtics fans will remember Jaylen Brown if his time in Boston is over: “I think Celtics fans are always going to have well wishes for him…He was the perfect compliment in many ways to Tatum, like just personality wise, game wise, like they… pic.twitter.com/ai9QPjZl89 — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) June 22, 2026



1:11:39 – Wrapping up!

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