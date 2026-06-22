Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Celtics Rumors Heat up | The Garden Report

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

Join CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning & Noa Dalzell as they go LIVE with instant reaction to the latest reports from the weekend surrounding the latest trade rumors between the Bucks and the Celtics involving Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the latest report being that the Celtics have a “real shot” to win race for Giannis in Jaylen Brown centric trade.

0:00 – Reaction to latest Giannis Trade Rumors
8:00 – Report: Bucks have high interest in Hugo Gonzalez


12:00 – Giannis potential fit with Celtics
16:22 – Prizepicks
18:15 – Potential roster construction if Giannis is acquired
21:08 – Noa Dalzell reacts latest Giannis developments
31:50 – Heat looking for 3rd & 4th teams
33:15 – Should Celtics consider trading Hugo Gonzalez?
39:50 – If Giannis trade falls through, will Celtics trade Jaylen?
53:38 – Who will land Giannis?


59:07 – How will Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown potentially being traded


1:11:39 – Wrapping up!

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.