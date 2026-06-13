Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Sign Extension with Boston | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning reacts to The Athletic’s report that Giannis Antetokounmpo would sign an extension with the Celtics and that Boston remains in the sweepstakes to acquire the Bucks superstar. Bobby also recaps his New York City NBA Finals trip and attending Knicks vs Spurs Game 4.
0:00 – Intro
0:20 – Giannis to Boston Rumors Re-Emerge
11:19 – PrizePicks
13:34 – Rocket Money
15:06 – NBA Finals Game 4 Recap
19:00 – Wrapping Up!
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