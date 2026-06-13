Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Sign Extension with Boston | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning reacts to The Athletic’s report that Giannis Antetokounmpo would sign an extension with the Celtics and that Boston remains in the sweepstakes to acquire the Bucks superstar. Bobby also recaps his New York City NBA Finals trip and attending Knicks vs Spurs Game 4.

0:00 – Intro

0:20 – Giannis to Boston Rumors Re-Emerge

11:19 – PrizePicks

13:34 – Rocket Money

15:06 – NBA Finals Game 4 Recap

19:00 – Wrapping Up!

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