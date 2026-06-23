Giannis Traded to Heat, What Now for Jaylen Brown and the Celtics? | Garden Report on CLNS

Join CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Noa Dalzell Bobby Manning as they go LIVE with instant reaction to the Heat acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo via trade. They also discuss Shams Charania report that the Celtics aggressively pursued Giannis, offering Milwaukee a package featuring 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks.

00:00 Heat Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo

5:45 How will Jaylen Brown feel?

13:30 Worst case scenario?

30:00 Will Celtics still trade Jaylen Brown?

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at ⁠http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠ & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!