Giardi: Bill Belichick Has Quit on the NFL | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson bring you a new episode of the All 32 Podcast! Today, they react to Bill Belichick being named head coach of UNC’s football program, arguing that he quit on the NFL, probably for good. Then, they look ahead to Week 15 of NFL action, including an exciting matchup between the Bills and the Lions.

