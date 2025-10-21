Giardi: Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels’ Marriage is a Match Made in Heaven | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike welcomes Senior NFL writer from The Athletic, Mike Sando, to talk about what the Patriots really are, and what he’s seen and heard from NFL sources about Drake Maye’s development and play. They also look at the other QBs in the 2024 draft, and get in a quick word on Sam Darnold’s rise.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

03:12 How good are the Patriots?

09:12 How good is Drake Maye? Anything to worry about with him and McDaniels?

16:48 Maye’s mentality + consistency

20:50 PrizePicks

22:14 Ethos

23:44 What’s wrong with the Bills?

27:07 Redrafting the 2024 QB class

32:50 What’re they saying about Sam Darnold in Seattle?

36:15 Thanks for watching!

