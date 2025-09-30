Giardi: Drake Maye is Making Year 2 Leap | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike goes through the Patriots week that was and what’s ahead, four quarters style. He addresses Drake Maye’s recent performance and what it all means, the intelligence of building through the defensive interior and why passing attack is more than just Stefon Diggs. Plus, what can Sunday’s game in Buffalo mean for this team?
00:00 Intro
01:04 Drake Maye is starting to string together high-level performances
07:10 Milton Williams is commanding attention
12:29 PrizePicks
14:22 Patriots passing game is more than just Stefon Diggs
17:52 Sunday night vs Bills will be Patriots’ biggest regular season game in years
