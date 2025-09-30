Giardi: Drake Maye is Making Year 2 Leap | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike goes through the Patriots week that was and what’s ahead, four quarters style. He addresses Drake Maye’s recent performance and what it all means, the intelligence of building through the defensive interior and why passing attack is more than just Stefon Diggs. Plus, what can Sunday’s game in Buffalo mean for this team?

01:04 Drake Maye is starting to string together high-level performances

07:10 Milton Williams is commanding attention

14:22 Patriots passing game is more than just Stefon Diggs

17:52 Sunday night vs Bills will be Patriots’ biggest regular season game in years

