Giardi: Jerod Mayo Was Not Ready to be Patriots Head Coach | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson are back with a fresh episode of the All 32 Podcast, recapping all the action from Week 15 in the NFL. They dive into the Bills’ impressive win over the Lions and debate if Buffalo is now the favorite to reach the Super Bowl. They also discuss the Jets’ victory over the Jaguars, Bill Belichick’s surprising move to North Carolina, and the Patriots’ brutal loss to the Cardinals. Plus, they discuss if Jerod Mayo’s job is in jeopardy.
0:00 – Intro
2:00 – Josh Allen
4:56 – Chiefs vs Bills
6:28 – Lions
9:37 – Vikings Playoff Potential
14:37 – Eagles Team Dynamics
18:43 – NFC Postseason Dynamics
22:57 – Baker Mayfield’s Impact
25:24 – NFC Playoff Landscape
27:00 – Jets Offseason Plans
31:47 – Bill’s Impact on Jets
34:00 – Jets’ Identity Crisis
36:17 – Rodgers’ Performance Review
39:02 – Future with Rodgers
40:38 – Geno Smith’s Potential
43:01 – Patriots’ Coaching Issues
All 32 NFL Podcast is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS
Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !