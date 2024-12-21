Giardi: Jerod Mayo Was Not Ready to be Patriots Head Coach | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson are back with a fresh episode of the All 32 Podcast, recapping all the action from Week 15 in the NFL. They dive into the Bills’ impressive win over the Lions and debate if Buffalo is now the favorite to reach the Super Bowl. They also discuss the Jets’ victory over the Jaguars, Bill Belichick’s surprising move to North Carolina, and the Patriots’ brutal loss to the Cardinals. Plus, they discuss if Jerod Mayo’s job is in jeopardy.

0:00 – Intro

2:00 – Josh Allen

4:56 – Chiefs vs Bills

6:28 – Lions

9:37 – Vikings Playoff Potential

14:37 – Eagles Team Dynamics

18:43 – NFC Postseason Dynamics

22:57 – Baker Mayfield’s Impact

25:24 – NFC Playoff Landscape

27:00 – Jets Offseason Plans

31:47 – Bill’s Impact on Jets

34:00 – Jets’ Identity Crisis

36:17 – Rodgers’ Performance Review

39:02 – Future with Rodgers

40:38 – Geno Smith’s Potential

43:01 – Patriots’ Coaching Issues

