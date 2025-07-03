Giardi: Patriots in Much Better Place then Anytime Over Last 5-6 Years | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike and Will take a look at culture changers and needle-movers, good and bad, after the completion of spring ball. From coaches, to quarterbacks, to interior offensive linemen, they’ve got it covered.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

0:49 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle

1:25 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: QB Cam Ward, Titans

3:23 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: QB Geno Smith, Raiders

5:23 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: HC Pete Carroll, Raiders

7:35 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: HC Aaron Glenn, Jets

13:53 – Prizepicks

14:40 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: HC Mike Vrabel, Patriots

16:44 – Offseason moves that are not moving the needle

17:21 – Offseason moves that are not moving the needle: Cincinnati Bengals

19:55 – Offseason moves that are not moving the needle: HC Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys

21:35 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: OT Laremy Tunsil, Commanders

23:06 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: Minnesota Vikings improving O-Line

25:15 – Wrapping up

