Giardi: Patriots in Much Better Place then Anytime Over Last 5-6 Years | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike and Will take a look at culture changers and needle-movers, good and bad, after the completion of spring ball. From coaches, to quarterbacks, to interior offensive linemen, they’ve got it covered.
0:49 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle
1:25 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: QB Cam Ward, Titans
3:23 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: QB Geno Smith, Raiders
5:23 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: HC Pete Carroll, Raiders
7:35 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: HC Aaron Glenn, Jets
14:40 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: HC Mike Vrabel, Patriots
16:44 – Offseason moves that are not moving the needle
17:21 – Offseason moves that are not moving the needle: Cincinnati Bengals
19:55 – Offseason moves that are not moving the needle: HC Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys
21:35 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: OT Laremy Tunsil, Commanders
23:06 – Offseason moves that are moving the needle: Minnesota Vikings improving O-Line
25:15 – Wrapping up
