Giardi: TreVeyon Henderson Isn’t Ready to be RB1 | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike goes through his “4 quarters” on the Patriots’ loss vs the Steelers. He breaks down Drake Maye’s performance, the sloppy play on defense, Will Campbell’s rough moments, and explains why TreVeyon Henderson isn’t ready to be RB1.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:52 Drake Maye’s mishaps

5:47 Patriots had 14 missed tackles

11:23 PrizePicks

12:30 Ethos

14:31 Will Campbell’s struggles

19:43 TreVeyon Henderson isn’t ready

24:40 Headlines from around the league

29:49 Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!

