Giardi: TreVeyon Henderson Isn’t Ready to be RB1 | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike goes through his “4 quarters” on the Patriots’ loss vs the Steelers. He breaks down Drake Maye’s performance, the sloppy play on defense, Will Campbell’s rough moments, and explains why TreVeyon Henderson isn’t ready to be RB1.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
00:52 Drake Maye’s mishaps
5:47 Patriots had 14 missed tackles
11:23 PrizePicks
12:30 Ethos
14:31 Will Campbell’s struggles
19:43 TreVeyon Henderson isn’t ready
24:40 Headlines from around the league
