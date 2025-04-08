Close Menu
Subscribe
All 32 NFL Podcast

Giardi’s Mock Draft 2.0 | All 32 NFL Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the All 32 NFL podcast, Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson break down Giardi’s second attempt at a mock draft for Boston Sports Journal. The Patriots end up with two first-round picks, and surprise with one of the selections. That, and much more!

Episode Timeline:

00:00 – Intro

01:10 – Cam Ward at No. 1

01:30 – Dallas No.2 Overall

06:45 – Giants’ No. 3 Pick

11:30 – Patriots’ No. 4 Pick

17:50 – Jaguars at No. 5

19:30 – Prizepicks

20:30 – Raiders No. 6 Pick

21:20 – Jets 1st Round Pick

28:58 – Jets 2nd Round Pick

30:55 – Panthers No 8 Overall

31:13 – Saints’ at No. 9

31:20 – Chicago No. 10 pick

34:10 – Picks No 11-20

43:25 – Picks 21-23

44:00 – Patriots 2nd Pick

47:55 – Picks 26 – 32

52:00 – Notable 2nd Rd predictions

Subscribe to the All 32 NFL Podcast on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-32-nfl-podcast/id1758556460

Subscribe to the All 32 NFL Podcast Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4iurW54OmQbDgcNZZyb5Rt?si=21676b6a968e486a

All 32 NFL Podcast Brought to you by….

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.