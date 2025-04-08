Giardi’s Mock Draft 2.0 | All 32 NFL Podcast

On this episode of the All 32 NFL podcast, Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson break down Giardi’s second attempt at a mock draft for Boston Sports Journal. The Patriots end up with two first-round picks, and surprise with one of the selections. That, and much more!
Episode Timeline:
00:00 – Intro
01:10 – Cam Ward at No. 1
01:30 – Dallas No.2 Overall
06:45 – Giants’ No. 3 Pick
11:30 – Patriots’ No. 4 Pick
17:50 – Jaguars at No. 5
19:30 – Prizepicks
20:30 – Raiders No. 6 Pick
21:20 – Jets 1st Round Pick
28:58 – Jets 2nd Round Pick
30:55 – Panthers No 8 Overall
31:13 – Saints’ at No. 9
31:20 – Chicago No. 10 pick
34:10 – Picks No 11-20
43:25 – Picks 21-23
44:00 – Patriots 2nd Pick
47:55 – Picks 26 – 32
52:00 – Notable 2nd Rd predictions
