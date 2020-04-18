Gideon Oji Wins Bologna Round, Chestnut Places Second in #BetOnlineEats

Major League Eating BetOnline Quarantine Challenge seeding has been sorted out. Elimination bracket begins Sunday

Friday night marked the start of the first competitive professional sporting event since the Coronavirus quarantine. In an opening qualifying round to determine the BetOnline Major League Eating Quarantine Challenge bracket, Gideon Oji pulled off a riveting upset by placing first in the speed round.

World number one competitive eater Joey Chestnut placed second.

FINAL TIMES for Round 1 of the #BetOnlineEats Quarantine Challenge. 2lb of Sliced Bologna: 1. Gideon Oji 0:52

2. Joey Chestnut 0:55

3. Miki Sudo 1:01

4. Matt Stonie 1:03

5. Darron Breeden 1:15

6. Nick Wehry 1:17

7. Michelle Lesco 1:51

8. Badlands Booker 2:16 pic.twitter.com/8X6vuvyAU9 — Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) April 17, 2020

Friday’s round featured eight of the top eaters in the world in a speed round to seed everyone in the upcoming elimination tournament which begins Sunday night at 7 PM ET on youtube.com/majorleagueeating

All competitors were given two pounds of bologna to consume. Oji finished first at 52 seconds, followed by Chestnut at 0:55. All other competitors needed more than one minute.

The bracket is now as follows:

NEXT EPISODE! Round 2 of the #BetOnlineEats Quarantine Challenge, Sunday, 7pm Eastern back at https://t.co/tdVEC07Pr2 48 Oreos. Half gallon of milk. Full bracket below: pic.twitter.com/foOnckunfU — Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) April 17, 2020

Sunday’s quarterfinals round will be milk and cookies — one family pack of Oreos and a half gallon of milk. Betting odds on each matchup are available at BetOnline.ag.

Chestnut enters the tournament as an overwhelming favorite at -450 and be crowned the BetOnline Major League Eating Quarantine Challenge Winner.

