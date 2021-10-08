Gilmore Fallout: What Is Going On With GM Belichick?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the recent trade where the Patriots traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick and what it means for J.C. Jackson’s future.

They also look ahead to Sunday when the Patriots travel to Houston to take on the Texans.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Stephon Gilmore Fallout

11:15 JC Jackson’s Future

13:15 What Is Belichick Doing In Personnel?

23:50 Texans Talk

