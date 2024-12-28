Close Menu
Giving Out Bruins Superlatives Three Months In | Bruins Beat

Evan Marinofsky gives out awards to the best B's
CLNS Media

After recapping a tough loss against the Blue Jackets, Evan Marinofsky hands out superlatives for the first three-ish months of the Bruins season. Who’s been the team MVP so far? Who’s been the most improved? Tune in for more.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

