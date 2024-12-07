Giving Out Grades for Each Patriots Offense Position Group

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick give out grades for each of the positional groups on the offense. Just how badly have the wide receivers performed? What does Drake Maye get for his extraordinary efforts?

Patriots Press Pass is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !