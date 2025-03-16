GOAT Debate: Larry Bird vs Michael Jordan vs Magic Johnson

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay discuss the Celtics’ propensity for blowing big leads, if the C’s could win it all without Jrue Holiday, and a GOAT debate focusing on Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

00:00 – Intro

00:46 – Celtics blowing leads

02:40 – C’s bench contributions

06:36 – Celtics / Lakers

10:30 – Prizepicks

11:50 – Fans questioning Tatum

14:30 – Horford’s defense

17:30 – MVP predictions

22:10 – Larry Bird’s defensive ability

25:20 – Teams to keep an eye on

27:06 – Greatest Finals lookback

