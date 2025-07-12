Walsh, González & Bassey Lead Celtics Past Grizzlies in Summer League Opener | Garden Report Postgame Show

Jordan Walsh led the way in the Celtics Summer League opener with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 3-of-6 from deep, helping Boston cruise past Memphis. Hugo González flashed his all-around game, and Charles Bassey brought energy in the paint as the Celtics opened strong in Las Vegas.
The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, and John Zannis go LIVE with instant reactions, player breakdowns, and early takeaways from the Celtics’ 92-78 win.
⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE
1:00 Instant Reaction
10:57 – Hugo’s potential role
20:01 – Amari’s early impressions
23:08 – Anticipating player roles
30:34 – Charles Bassey breaks out
32:25 – Contract considerations
34:40 – Roster flexibility
46:57 – Year 3 for Jordan Walsh
49:50 – Importance of Three-point shooting
53:39 – Celtics need contributions
1:02:25 – Baylor’s shooting potential
1:05:08 – Kenny Lofton
1:11:50 – Reaction to Hugo’s debut
