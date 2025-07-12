Walsh, González & Bassey Lead Celtics Past Grizzlies in Summer League Opener | Garden Report Postgame Show

Jordan Walsh led the way in the Celtics Summer League opener with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 3-of-6 from deep, helping Boston cruise past Memphis. Hugo González flashed his all-around game, and Charles Bassey brought energy in the paint as the Celtics opened strong in Las Vegas.

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, and John Zannis go LIVE with instant reactions, player breakdowns, and early takeaways from the Celtics’ 92-78 win.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE

1:00 Instant Reaction

10:57 – Hugo’s potential role

20:01 – Amari’s early impressions

23:08 – Anticipating player roles

30:34 – Charles Bassey breaks out

32:25 – Contract considerations

34:40 – Roster flexibility

46:57 – Year 3 for Jordan Walsh

49:50 – Importance of Three-point shooting

53:39 – Celtics need contributions

1:02:25 – Baylor’s shooting potential

1:05:08 – Kenny Lofton

1:11:50 – Reaction to Hugo’s debut

