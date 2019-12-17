Why Good Footwear Is Needed When Playing Sports

Playing sports can boost your self-esteem, develop your leadership skills, and serves as a natural stress reliever. The earlier you incorporate sports into your routine, the easier it’ll be for you to develop healthy lifestyle habits.

Playing sports is beneficial, but only if you’re well-equipped for the activity. Wearing proper sports gear is essential as it helps you to play the sport well and protect yourself from injuries. This is especially true for physical sports such as football, rugby, and basketball.

Regardless of the sport and your experience in playing, wearing good footwear is always necessary. Here’s why:

Prevents Foot Problems

Most sports involve a lot of running. In football, for example, players have to get the football into the opponent’s end zone by running and strategically passing the football. Players need to have good footwork to ensure that the opposing teams won’t get the football from them. Footwear like the best cleats for running backs curated by GameDayr can make a significant impact on the outcome of a game.

Not wearing good footwear will not only hinder your ability to run, but it can also cause foot problems that can significantly affect your career as an athlete in the long run.

Wearing ill-fitting footwear while playing any sport can cause foot problems such as ingrown toenails, athlete’s foot, fungal nail infections, and corns. Over time, these foot problems can worsen into bunions and even cause foot disfigurement. Lack of proper foot support can lead to severe joint pain and the collapse of your arches.

You can prevent this from happening by wearing good footwear as this allows blood in your foot to circulate easily and provide optimal comfort when running or engaging in other movements when playing sports.

Alleviates Pain

Whenever you walk or run, your foot receives the most impact. Since this is the part of the body that comes in contact with the ground, it can be very susceptible to pain, especially if you walk or run for hours.

Good footwear can absorb this impact, keeping you safe from any kind of foot pain. Investing in good footwear has enough padding to help your foot move with ease, even when playing for long periods.

Moreover, good footwear is important in any sport because it supports your knees, ankles, lower back, and hip joints. You can think of good footwear as the foundation of a building—not wearing one can impair your lower body functions and limit your mobility.

Protects Against Infections And Injuries

Sport competitions are often held in large fields and stadiums. Professional basketball is played on a covered court while a game of football takes place on a rectangular field. Different sports require different surfaces, but all of these surfaces are prone to germs and bacteria.

Playing without good footwear can increase your risk of being infected with parasitic worms and other foot infections, namely tick bites and hookworms. While some of these diseases are treatable, others can be very lethal. The latter is especially true for areas or countries where sanitation is poor.

Going barefoot while playing sports can also lead to injuries as you can step on rusty nails or broken glass. For sports played outdoors, you can end up suffering from itchy and burning rashes from poison ivy and other plants.

Make sure that none of these happen by always wearing good footwear when playing sports. Regardless of how spotless you think the court or field is, remember that germs and bacteria are not visible to the naked eye.

Improves Performance

Your physical and mental capabilities are vital when playing any sport. You need to come up with a specific strategy to beat your opponents and then have the physical endurance to implement the plan.

But regardless of how foolproof your plan is, if you’re suffering from severe foot problems that cause pain and discomfort, you won’t have the ability to carry out any of your plans. More often than not, you’ll have no choice but to compromise your strategy just so you can finish the game.

Good footwear can protect your foot from infections and injuries. These features will allow you to play more effectively. Your performance as an athlete won’t be compromised because of severe pain and discomfort. Moreover, since you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your foot is well-protected, you won’t hold back when playing.

Narrow Down Your Options

Aside from having the right training techniques, what you wear in a game also matters. Before you play any sport, invest in high-quality and durable footwear first. Make sure to pick a pair that best suits the sport you’re playing and your set budget. It’s also important to give yourself ample time to get fitted, try several pairs, and check the return policy of the footwear you’re eyeing to buy.

With the number of footwear available in the market today, knowing what factors to consider can easily narrow down your options.