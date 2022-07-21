Goodbye, Las Vegas, RIP TPE; Hello NBA doldrums

The 2022 NBA 2K23 Las Vegas Summer League has come and gone in the same way the Boston Celtics’ $17.1 million Evan Fournier Traded Player Exception (TPE) has, leaving the Celtics close to being done (we think, anyway) with their offseason team building plans and fans of the ball club with NBA-related content of current news.

As the period of the league calendar unaffectionately known as the “doldrums” — named after the part of the Atlantic sailing ships used to avoid lest they be trapped in a literal sea of inactivity or movement — settles in, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast take a look at what might be left to do with Boston’s roster, what might have been with the TPE, and grill host Cameron Tabatabaie about what the Sin City NBA experience is like behind the scenes.

Joined by your usual hosts Justin Quinn and Alex Goldberg, they also get you up to date on the trickle of news still coming in, and even throw some darts at what the NBA could do to spice up a midseason tournament Commissioner Adam Silver has been trying to spark interest in.

As the NBA media cycle starts to wind down, join us on the Celtics Lab to wrap up the busy part of the offseason while we wait for training camp to kick off in late summer.

