Goodman: Celtics Are TOO DEPENDENT on Three-Point Shot | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay return for another episode to check in on the Boston Celtics. After a rough stretch to close out 2024, what’s to blame? The shooting or the defense? Plus, they react to Bryce James’ Arizona commitment.

0:00 – Intro

2:30 – Shooting struggles discussed

4:30 – NBA mentality shift

6:38 – Team confidence growth

10:51 – Durant’s injury concerns

13:10 – Jokic’s shooting skills

15:10 – Championship discussions

19:43 – Knicks’ playoff potential

22:27 – Knicks’ impact on NBA

25:46 – College basketball contracts

28:03 – Value of education

32:59 – Bryce James update

35:54 – LeBron’s parenting choices

38:10 – NBA shooting stats

