Goodman: Celtics Are TOO DEPENDENT on Three-Point Shot | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay return for another episode to check in on the Boston Celtics. After a rough stretch to close out 2024, what’s to blame? The shooting or the defense? Plus, they react to Bryce James’ Arizona commitment.
0:00 – Intro
2:30 – Shooting struggles discussed
4:30 – NBA mentality shift
6:38 – Team confidence growth
10:51 – Durant’s injury concerns
13:10 – Jokic’s shooting skills
15:10 – Championship discussions
19:43 – Knicks’ playoff potential
22:27 – Knicks’ impact on NBA
25:46 – College basketball contracts
28:03 – Value of education
32:59 – Bryce James update
35:54 – LeBron’s parenting choices
38:10 – NBA shooting stats
