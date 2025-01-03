Close Menu
Subscribe
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Goodman: Celtics Are TOO DEPENDENT on Three-Point Shot | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

Bob, Jeff, and Gary discuss how the Celtics can improve in 2025
CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay return for another episode to check in on the Boston Celtics. After a rough stretch to close out 2024, what’s to blame? The shooting or the defense? Plus, they react to Bryce James’ Arizona commitment.

0:00 – Intro
2:30 – Shooting struggles discussed
4:30 – NBA mentality shift
6:38 – Team confidence growth
10:51 – Durant’s injury concerns
13:10 – Jokic’s shooting skills
15:10 – Championship discussions
19:43 – Knicks’ playoff potential
22:27 – Knicks’ impact on NBA
25:46 – College basketball contracts
28:03 – Value of education
32:59 – Bryce James update
35:54 – LeBron’s parenting choices
38:10 – NBA shooting stats

 

The Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.