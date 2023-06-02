Goodman: I’m Not Giving Jaylen Brown Supermax If I’m the Celtics

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman says he would not give Jaylen Brown the supermax since he and Jayson Tatum “don’t work great together.” Bob Ryan, Gary Tanguay and Jeff discuss the future of the Celtics on the latest episode of their podcast!

“If I’m the Celtics, I’m not giving him an offer five years, $290 million dollars (*$295).” Goodman said on his podcast. “I’m not doing it. No way in hell … “They [Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brownn] don’t work great together. Like, haven’t we seen this enough to know that is not gonna change.”

FULL Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast Episode:

