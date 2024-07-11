Goodman: Jayson Tatum Should START for Team USA

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman podcast, Bob, Jeff, and Gary Tanguay discuss the US Olympic team, who will be the starting 5, why Bob Ryan is rotting for Canada to get silver, Cooper Flagg’s performance against the Olympic team in Vegas, Bronny James being in a no-win situation, if Zach Edey will be a good pro, and much more!

0:00 – Jayson Tatum’s Olympic participation

2:10 – Canada’s basketball potential

5:30 – Cooper Flagg’s standout performance

7:24 – Select team beats Olympic team

9:19 – Comparing young talents

13:28 – Medal round anticipation

17:12 – Non-traditional point guard strategy

19:56 – Big man’s League shift

24:43 – The Bronny experience

26:21 – Parenting challenges

29:18 – NBA team updates

The Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast is presented by:

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS