Goodman/Ryan: Celtics Should Consider Trading Marcus Smart

In the latest episode of the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast with Gary Tanguay, the guys discuss the Nuggets Finals win, and what the Celtics can do to better equip their team to get over the championship hump. With the team leaning so heavily into shooting lots of threes, is it time to move on from Marcus Smart? Join in as we discuss!

“If you’re gonna play this way, I do feel like this is the time to, to, to part ways with Marcus Smart.” Goodman said on his podcast. “I think I’m there. I think I’m there.”

Bob Ryan agreed with his colleague saying: “But yes, I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that maybe we have to [trade him]. He’s 29 he’s not going to change … I don’t know what other people think of him. I have no idea what his market values.”

