Gordon Hayward on Celtics Tenure, Jayson Tatum Return & Brad Stevens Stories | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell caught up with Gordon Hayward to discuss his partnership with Colgate Total and reflect on his time with the Boston Celtics.

Hayward talks about playing alongside a young Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, missing out on the team’s success while sidelined with his ankle injury, and what it was like watching that ECF run from the sidelines. He also reacts to Tatum’s return, Jaylen Brown’s MVP-level play, and shares what Brad Stevens is really like behind the scenes.

00:00 Intro

02:06 Welcome, Gordon!

03:19 Experience playing with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum

05:40 What were Tatum and Brown like as teammates?

06:59 Missing out on Celtics’ success while recovering from injury + Jayson Tatum’s return

09:00 PrizePicks

09:57 Why Gordon doesn’t watch much basketball anymore

10:37 What is Brad Stevens like behind the scenes?

11:51 Relationship with Brad

13:01 Favorite moments from his spell with the Celtics

14:22 Life after basketball

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