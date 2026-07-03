Grading Bruins Offseason Moves | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guests Steve Conroy and Mick Colageo grade the Bruins moved and discuss how the pieces fit

0:00 – Welcome in

2:12 – Recapping Bruins offseason moves

19:41 – Prizepicks

20:53 – Subscribe to the podcast!

21:31 – Joe, Mick and Steve answer your Bruins questions

58:19 – Wrapping up!

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