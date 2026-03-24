Grading Jayson Tatum’s Play His Since Return to the Celtics | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn preview the Celtics’ upcoming game vs the Thunder at TD Garden on Wednesday night. They examine Jayson Tatum’s return, rating his play so far, then dive into how he’s dovetailed with Jaylen Brown this season. They also discuss whether Brown has a chance to win MVP and concerns over the Celtics’ struggles vs the top teams in the league.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

03:49 How would you rate Tatum’s play so far?

11:38 How can Jaylen Brown win over MVP voters?

17:20 Thoughts on Tatum-Brown combo this season

22:15 Subscribe to CLNS Media on YouTube

22:43 PrizePicks

24:15 Concerned over Celtics’ struggles vs top teams?

34:33 Thanks for watching!

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