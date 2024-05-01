Grading Patriots Day 3 Draft Picks; Christian Barmore Extended

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick discuss Christian Barmore’s significant 4-year contract extension worth up to $92 million. They also evaluate New England’s Day 3 draft picks, providing grades for each selection.

EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 Christian Barmore extended

6:38 WR Troy Franklin’s fall

8:20 OG Layden Robinson

18:05 WR Javon Baker

22:34 CB Marcellas Dial

22:50 QB Joe Milton

30:07 TE Jaheim Bell

30:50 Lightning Round Post-Draft Questions

38:15 Pecking order in Patriots WR room

