Grading the Celtics Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart Trade

In a late night trade that shocked fans, the Boston Celtics have moved longtime Celtics guard and former DPOY Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a trade for Kristaps Porzingis. Boston will also be receiving two first round picks (25th overall in 2023, 2024 via Golden State).

With moves being necessary ahead of the new CBA changes as well as the Celtics needing to shake up their team, how do we grade this trade for the Celtics? Join the Ryan and Goodman Podcast with Gary Tanguay as they discuss.

