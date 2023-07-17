Grant Williams Recaps Final Celtics Season + Joe Mazzulla Relationship

    Subscribe
    Grant Williams talked to the Boston Globe about his final Celtics season and his relationship with Joe Mazzulla before Boston's final Summer League game.
    Grant Williams said he looks back at his behavior early in his final Celtics season as unprofessional, and that he and Joe Mazzulla were close before professional disagreements last season, though he’ll always love his former head coach. The Boston Globe interview came as Williams’ first admission of tension between himself and Mazzulla, who benched him for most of the second half of the season before signing with the Dallas Mavericks last week.

    Bobby Manning recaps that interview, summer league and Jay Scrubb signing a two way deal with Boston.

