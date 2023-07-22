Grant Williams Reveals Why He Left Celtics for Mavericks

Grant Williams departed to the Dallas Mavericks after four years with the Boston Celtics.

A key contributor for the Celtics, especially during their 2022 NBA Finals run where he averaged 8.6 points per game, Boston benched Williams for a prolonged period of time, who became outwardly frustrated, he said in multiple recent interviews.

“I had a pretty good understanding from the start I probably wasn’t going back … probably before free agency even happened,” Williams said on the Old Man and the Three Podcast hosted by J.J. Redick.

Williams expressed he wanted to seek opportunities elsewhere in order to be in a desirable position for his future career.

“I wanna win but I also wanna compete and impact winning and be a value to a team on and off the floor and I thought I had that a little bit in Boston and then my role kind of was a little bit diminished slash up and down in that last year and I was coming back to a situation that I was gonna be in a similar position probably,” he said. “And then you add Kristaps (Porzingis), that kinda made it like 100 percent guaranteed I was moving.”

Redick asked Williams about the sign-and-trade trade and decision by head coach Joe Mazzulla throughout the conversation. Williams responded candidly, stating that the role in which he feels most comfortable in is the one he played under former head coach Ime Udoka. He described the opportunity in Dallas being closer to what his ideal usage is.

“It looks like being a versatile defender on the defensive end guarding the best player,” he said. “High impact energy guy but also being able to be apart of the offense and utilized.”

Williams was asked to compare all three coaches he’s played under during his time in Boston.

“Brad was a great analytics guy,” Williams said. “Ime was the best of both world. He had a grit that allowed him to relate to players and get the most out of them.”

Williams’ emphasis on being a high energy defender who welcomes the guarding of the other teams best player acknowledged that Udoka’s playing style was more suited towards how he liked to play. He respected Udoka’s authenticity and ability to relate to the players.

The 2023 Boston Celtics team entered the season with high expectations coming into the NBA playoffs after making it to the finals the previous year. Udoka’s sudden suspension from the organization forced Mazzulla, the then 34-year-old assistant coach, to step up under immense pressure.

Coming short of their goal in a seven-game east finals loss, Redick questioned Williams on what went wrong and how Mazzulla’s coaching philosophy’s might have changed their trajectory.

Late game execution and decision making was clear issue for the Celtics in the 2023 playoffs. Williams attributed this lack of connectivity, as Redick put it, a result of a change in playing style that heavily focused on high volume three-point shooting, and less player empowerment. Udoka previously asked players to relay their thoughts on game plans, and implemented those adjustments.

“For Joe he’s probably similar to Brad, like very analytic,” Williams said. “He has an offensive based mind. He will continue to develop on the other side of the ball.”

The shift from a defensive mindset from Udoka to more of an offensive mindset in Mazzulla was not a knock on Mazzulla’s coaching, Grant said, but rather a shift that sometimes has to be made when coach changes occur in the NBA. Redick added that Boston did improve offensively, and was still a top-two defensive team in the NBA. That defensive rating fell to 10th in the postseason.

As far as the scrutiny Mazzulla faced, Redick asked the question of whether or not this criticism was fair, or off base? Williams responded that although Mazzulla probably received more criticism, it was neither fair nor off base. He thought that both Mazzulla and Udoka handled their disapproval with confidence and maturity.

Grant’s new chapter will begin in Dallas this upcoming season where he will play alongside Luke Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Williams is most looking forward to being a reliable option for Doncic, who he said is a great passer who brings so much pressure to himself, he is able to get others the ball.

The main difference between the Celtics and the Mavericks in Williams’ eyes? Versatility.

“Dallas has guys that can do it all,” Williams said. He added that he is “more empowered to play his game in Dallas.”