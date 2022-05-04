Grant WIlliams Shuts Down Giannis in Celtics vs Bucks Game 2

BOSTON — Grant Williams and Al Horford took on the Giannis Antetokounmpo assignment themselves, standing on an island as Williams described it, both combining to hold Giannis to 2-for-12 shooting in the first half of Game 2 as the Celtics took a 25-point lead. Giannis got going after half and finished with a solid game, but their early work put the Bucks too far behind to muster a real threat for a comeback. Williams added 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting from three in what arguably amounted to the best game of his career.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon reported on Williams’ continued growth and another prominent role in a series against an opposing MVP candidate.