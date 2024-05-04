Grant Williams ‘Surprised’ by No Tribute Video From Celtics | Interview w/ Cedric Maxwell

Hornets forward Grant Williams talks about his reputation since splitting his season between Dallas & Charlotte, playing with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, and the difference between playing for former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and Joe Mazzulla.

“I think that if the #Celtics play the #Nuggets, the Nuggets win by like it’s like 7 or 6 game series … if the Nuggets lose to the #Timberwolves, I have the #Mavs going to the finals and I have Celtics beating the Mavs in probably 6 games.” — @Grant2Will Finals Prediction with… pic.twitter.com/5KhO24k2MM — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) May 4, 2024



0:00 Grant Williams joined the show

2:30 Grant on getting trading from Dallas

3:25 Grant on people saying he’s a bad locker room teammate

9:30 Tatum defends Grant

11:07 Playing Tatum and playing with Luka

15:35 Grant on his personality

18:48 How Grant started playing ball

20:20 Kyrie Irving in Dallas

26:44 Mazzulla vs Udoka

31:13 Grant on Ime Udoka suspension

33:05 NBA officiating

37:00 Grant on being traded to Charlotte

42:10 Grant on no tribute video

44:05 Boston fans showed love to Grant

46:25 Grant Williams NBA Finals Prediction

