Grant Williams Wins Game 7 for the Celtics

Grant Williams hit seven threes, led the Celtics in scoring for the first time with 27 points and led Boston a Game 7 victory over the Bucks.
BOSTON — Grant Williams hit 7 threes and led the Celtics in scoring for the first time in his career, dropping 27 points on the Bucks to win Game 7 and send Boston on to the east finals against the Heat. Milwaukee dared Williams to shoot wide open threes and after struggling early, hit them in droves with Giannis Antetokounmpo running out of gas late and Boston pulling away into a blowout.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss both performances and the Celtics’ unlikely comeback from down 2-3 entering Game 6 to beat the defending champions.

