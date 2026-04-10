Greatest Heist in NBA History: How Celtics Built a Dynasty

On a The Cedric Maxwell Podcast, Celtics legends Robert Parish and Cedric Maxwell look back on the iconic trade that brought Parish to Boston and changed the franchise forever.

The two reminisce on how the deal came together, what it was like at the time, and how close things came to going in a completely different direction. Maxwell also reveals that he nearly ended up in Golden State as part of the trade. Plus, CLNS Media’s Nick Gelso takes a look back at how Red Auerbach executed this heist to form the Celtics big 3.

Don’t miss this behind-the-scenes look at one of the most important moves in Celtics history.

Checkout the FULL Podcast:

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