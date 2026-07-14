Greg Bedard: 53-Man Roster 1.0 Projection on Offense

Greg gives his early predictions on 53-Man roster for the New England Patriots. He also looks at players who could potentially be on the hot seat. Greg predicts early on that Efton Chism will make the roster with the Patriots looking to trade Kayshon Boutte. When talking about the offensive line Greg mentions how he thinks there is a chance Patriots move on from Morgan Moses if Caleb Lomu performs well.

WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/nYn-hrY0Aqo

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 instantly in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup!