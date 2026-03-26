Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles Spar Over A.J. Brown, Patriots WR Room | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

In this episode, Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles first react to the news of Tom Brady asking the NFL about a potential comeback. They then discuss how much urgency the Patriots should have regarding the Christian Gonzalez situation, and debate whether New England has enough in the wide receiver room right now, and if A.J. Brown is worth bringing in.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro, and is Greg bought in on the Red Sox?

08:40 Who’s been more annoying: Brady or Belichick?

14:15 Is Tom Brady still capable of playing?

17:01 How much urgency should the Patriots have in getting Christian Gonzalez’s contract done?

31:47 PrizePicks!

33:57 Subscribe to Boston Sports Journal!

34:23 Do the Patriots have enough in their WR room?

44:26 What questions do Kraft and Vrabel need to be asked next week?

51:32 A.J. Brown debate

59:29 Thanks for watching

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