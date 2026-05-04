Greg Bedard: Better for Patriots to Give up 2028 1st then 2027 1st for A.J. Brown

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles dive into a mailbag of questions from Boston Sports Journal members. They discuss the potential of a Mike Onwenu holdout and Greg explains why it makes more sense for Patriots to give up 2028 1st then 2027 1st for A.J. Brown

0:00 – Welcome in

0:45 – Stefon Diggs trial underway

4:03 – Future of Mike Onwenu with Patriots

10:25 – Latest on potential of AJ Brown

19:51 – Prizepicks

22:17 – Struggles of recent Boston Sports

34:12 – Greg Bedard answers your Patriots questions!

48:03 – Wrapping up

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