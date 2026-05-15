Greg Bedard Instant Reaction to Patriots 2026 Schedule Release

On this LIVE episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast Greg goes live with CLNS Media’s John Zannis as the guys give their instant reaction to the Patriots Schedule for the 2026-2027 season. They take a look at all the crucial matchups and breakdown the important games for the Patriots this upcoming season and look at the path for them returning to the playoffs. Can the Patriots build off the success from Year 1 under Mike Vrabel that saw the team go 14-3, win the AFC Championship, as well as claim the AFC East title before falling short in the Super Bowl. Greg and John break it all down including giving their early Patriots record predictions!

0:00 – Intro

1:35 – Full Schedule

2:05 – Schedule Highlights

2:35 – Season Opener vs Seahawks

6:05 – Weeks 1-4

8:58 – Weeks 5-8

13:08 – PrizePicks

16:12 – Weeks 9-13

20:42 – Weeks 14-18

25:45 – Record Predictions

28:05 – Rookie Minicamp and OTAs Reaction

35:20 – Wrapping Up!

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