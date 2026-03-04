Greg Bedard is ALL IN on Alec Pierce for Patriots | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On a new episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the latest NFL news and what it could mean for the Patriots heading into free agency.

They discuss Defensive End’s Trey Hendrickson and Khalil Mack as veteran free agent options, and why Greg would go all-in on Wide Receiver Alec Pierce if he hits free agency. The guys also talk about the futures of Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore, and the upcoming NFL free agency class.

00:00 Intro

00:48 Trey Hendrickson to Patriots?

3:08 Should Patriots be interested in Khalil Mack?

6:38 Vikings are open to trading OLB Jonathan Greenard

9:48 Can Pats land Maxx Crosby via trade?

13:15 More Edge Free Agents

19:09 PrizePicks

20:17 All in on Alec Pierce

32:00 C Chris Dalman retires

34:45 Stefon Diggs’ future

45:25 Christian Barmore’s future

48:37 Greg on the Free Agency class and where Patriots sit

