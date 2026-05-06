Greg Bedard: Makes his Final Offer for Patriots to get A.J. Brown

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the latest in a potential A.J. Brown trade with the latest reporting being the Patriots might have to give up 2027 2nd & 2028 1st for Brown. In which Greg does not want to do that and makes his final offer for what he would give up for A.J. Brown. They also discuss which veterans on Patriots could be in roster danger, and finally they look ahead to upcoming Patriots rookie minicamp.

0:00 – Welcome in

2:41 – Would Patriots do 2027 2nd & 2028 1st for AJ Brown?

Would @GregABedard trade a 2027 2nd & 2028 1st for A.J. Brown to be on the Patriots? “Hell no. I’m not, I’m not doing that. Two premium picks for A.J. Brown…You get one pick. It’s either in 27, or it’s in 28.” pic.twitter.com/sBwtZLasE2 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) May 6, 2026



9:11 – Which veterans could be in roster danger?

9:30 – Which veterans could be in roster danger? WR Kayshon Boutte

18:21 – Prizepicks

20:41 – Talking about Framber Valdez-Trevor Story incident

21:36 – Talking Spurs-Timberwolves

22:15 – Which veterans could be in roster danger? WR DeMario Douglas

26:55 – Subscribe to the podcast!

28:22 – Which veterans could be in roster danger? LB Christian Elliss

33:42 – Which veterans could be in roster danger? OG Mike Onwenu

38:29 – Other potential cut candidates

38:55 – Previewing rookie minicamp

45:51 – Wrapping up!

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!