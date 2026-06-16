Greg Bedard on Christian Gonzalez Contract, Gabe Jacas Saga & Minicamp Takeaways

Greg and Nick discuss the status of the potential Christian Gonzalez contract extension, and the situation involving the Patriots’ second-round draft pick, Gabe Jacas. Then Greg gives his three up, three down from the mandatory minicamp.

00:00 Intro

01:02 Latest on Christian Gonzalez

04:39 Is it tough to imagine Maye, Gonzalez, and Brown being here long-term?

11:29 Gabe Jacas situation

20:08 PrizePicks

21:51 More on Jacas

23:47 Minicamp takeaways, are Patriots short at EDGE?

25:03 Three up from minicamp

31:24 Three down from minicamp

35:37 Thanks for watching

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