Greg Bedard on Christian Gonzalez Contract, Gabe Jacas Saga & Minicamp Takeaways

Greg and Nick discuss the status of the potential Christian Gonzalez contract extension, and the situation involving the Patriots’ second-round draft pick, Gabe Jacas. Then Greg gives his three up, three down from the mandatory minicamp.
00:00 Intro
01:02 Latest on Christian Gonzalez
04:39 Is it tough to imagine Maye, Gonzalez, and Brown being here long-term?
11:29 Gabe Jacas situation
20:08 PrizePicks
21:51 More on Jacas
23:47 Minicamp takeaways, are Patriots short at EDGE?
25:03 Three up from minicamp
31:24 Three down from minicamp
35:37 Thanks for watching
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