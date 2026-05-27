Greg Bedard on Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel & Romeo Doubs at Day 1 of Patriots OTAs

BSJ’s Greg Bedard reacts to Day 1 of Patriots voluntary OTAs from Gillette Stadium. He shares his thoughts on what he saw from Drake Maye, Caleb Lomu, Will Campbell, Romeo Doubs, and several others at practice and reacts to comments from Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye, and Milton Williams, who all spoke today.

Drake Maye says the Patriots are hungry to prove themselves this season:

“[We want to] not feel like last year was just a one-off year, and we’re trying to prove ourselves to ourselves and to this football league that we’re a tough team to beat.”

Greg asked Mike Vrabel for his thoughts on day three of the draft and if he regrets not being there:

“No.. They moved around, they made some trades. This draft was pretty unique… The volume of players in the draft wasn’t what it normally is.

“Excited about the players that we got. Studied most of them.”

Patriots DT Milton Williams on former teammate A.J. Brown:

“Great dude. Monster on the field. Great in the locker room. Holding guys accountable and holding himself accountable. I feel like that’s everything you want in a player of his caliber.”

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