Greg Bedard on Mike Vrabel Fallout & Patriots’ Draft Needs | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles address the Mike Vrabel situation and answer mailbag questions from BSJ members. They discuss the 2026 finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame, draft needs, Kyle Williams’ role, potential trade offers for Mike Onwenu, and Stephon Gilmore’s retirement.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:57 Mike Vrabel situation

20:50 PrizePicks

22:40 Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins and Adam Vinatieri announced as Patriots Hall of Fame finalists

24:45 Which position could the Patriots double-dip in during the draft?

27:25 Could the Patriots get reasonable trade offers for Mike Onwenu?

32:57 Where can Kyle Williams be most effective for the Patriots?

35:47 Rocket Money

37:18 Are the Patriots in a position to draft best player available?

40:24 Greg’s experience at NFL Annual League Meetings

47:00 Former Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore announces retirement

50:39 Thanks for watching!

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