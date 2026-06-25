Greg Bedard on Patriots Players are Generating Most Buzz this Offseason

Greg and Nick continue their discussion on the buzz out of the Patriots’ offseason practices, starting with the edge and Elijah Ponder and Dre’Mont Jones. They also delve into the personnel changes in the red zone by formation, and players who impressed like LB Khalil Jacobs, TE Tanner Arkin, WR Kyle Williams, DE Amari Gainer, S Mike Brown and a status update on TreVeyon Henderson.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:08 – Recapping Patriots Minicamp

1:35 – Dre’Mont Jones

3:49 – Patriots high on Elijah Ponder

6:06 – LB Khalil Jacobs player to watch

9:43 – DE Amari Gainer

14:11 – Patriots approach to drafting

20:27 – Prizepicks

21:57 – Talking World Cup

22:50 – Thoughts on S Mike Brown

26:09 – Patriots offensive Red Zone changes

34:00 – Thoughts on TE Eli Raridon

37:36 – Thoughts on TE’s Tanner Arkin and CJ Dippre

39:20 – Thoughts on Kyle Williams entering this season

40:49 – Thoughts on TreVeyon Henderson entering this season

43:12 – Collision between Bradyn Swinson and Drake Maye ends practice

45:45 – Wrapping up!

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