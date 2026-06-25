Greg Bedard on Patriots Players are Generating Most Buzz this Offseason

Greg and Nick continue their discussion on the buzz out of the Patriots’ offseason practices, starting with the edge and Elijah Ponder and Dre’Mont Jones. They also delve into the personnel changes in the red zone by formation, and players who impressed like LB Khalil Jacobs, TE Tanner Arkin, WR Kyle Williams, DE Amari Gainer, S Mike Brown and a status update on TreVeyon Henderson.
0:00 – Welcome in!
1:08 – Recapping Patriots Minicamp
1:35 – Dre’Mont Jones
3:49 – Patriots high on Elijah Ponder
6:06 – LB Khalil Jacobs player to watch
9:43 – DE Amari Gainer
14:11 – Patriots approach to drafting
20:27 – Prizepicks
21:57 – Talking World Cup
22:50 – Thoughts on S Mike Brown
26:09 – Patriots offensive Red Zone changes
34:00 – Thoughts on TE Eli Raridon
37:36 – Thoughts on TE’s Tanner Arkin and CJ Dippre
39:20 – Thoughts on Kyle Williams entering this season
40:49 – Thoughts on TreVeyon Henderson entering this season
43:12 – Collision between Bradyn Swinson and Drake Maye ends practice
45:45 – Wrapping up!
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