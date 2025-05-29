Greg Bedard on Stefon Diggs Viral Video: “Completely overblown.”

On the latest episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg gives his take on Mike Vrabel’s reaction to the now-viral video of Stefon Diggs on a yacht, which circulated heavily across social media this week.

“What I took was, [Mike Vrabel] was annoyed,” Bedard said. “He was annoyed to be having to answer these types of questions.”

Greg also shared his own perspective on the situation:

“When was the last time you heard about a player being suspended for street drugs? To me, this is one of these typical NFL offseasons — not much going on. The Patriots haven’t practiced in a week. People got sick of talking about Drake Maye’s interceptions. It’s much to do about nothing. Completely overblown.”

